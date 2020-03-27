Biffy Clyro delay A Celebration of Endings album and share new release date

Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

The Scottish trio have released a statement announcing its postponement, and revealed frontman Simon Neil will treat fans to songs on Facebook Live.

Biffy Clyro have announced that their new album A Celebration of Endings will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Scottish trio took to Instagram to reveal that their album, which was previously due out on 15 May, will now be released on 14 August 2020.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "After careful consideration over the past few weeks, we've made the difficult decision to move the release of 'A Celebration of Endings' back to August 14th."

They added: "With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the coronavirus situation is causing in everyone's lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan."

However, the Mountains rockers also gave their fans some good news, revealing that frontman Simon Neil "will play a few songs" on the band's Facebook Live tonight (Friday 27 March) from 6pm.

So far, Biffy have release the official video for their Instant History single.

Talking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about it, Simon Neil said: "The song Instant History for me is about accepting that things change, but also just trying to just stand for what you believe in and not succumb to a wave of opinions..."

He continued: "I think it's just trying to find what I value in my life, and I'm not going to change who I am for that regardless of reality changing.

"I want to fight for the things I've always believed in and want our country and our world and humanity to cherish."

Watch Simon Neil praise the NHS:

