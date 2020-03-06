Biffy Clyro announce A Celebration of Ending album release date

The Scottish trio have confirmed their new studio album, which includes the single Instant History, will be released in May.

Biffy Clyro have confirmed they will release their new album, A Celebration of Endings on 15 May.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of Simon Neil, and twins James and Ben Johnston - are preparing to share the new record, and have so far shared its first single

Their frontman revealed on Beats 1: "This is the first time I've mentioned it. So the album is called A Celebration of Endings and it's out May 15th. Let's f***ing go man!"

The band also premiered new song, End of, which he explained was written after the band ended a "professional relationship" with someone they'd worked with for two decades.

A Celebration of Endings follows the band's 2016's Ellipsis and 2019's soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry - which was released for the film of the same name.

Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro have vowed to support Foo Fighters in the UK if they were asked and as long as they were free.

When asked by Gordon Smart about the Foos and whether they'd join them as special guests on their UK dates, bassist James joked: "I'm not getting back in a van. Dave [Grohl] might do it, but nobody said I was a nice guy! I'm well known for being arrogant!"

Simon added: "When Dave and the Foos call us, if we can do it we'll always be there. You know, we love playing with them, we love playing with their fans, but more than anything it feels like you're part of the family."So of course Dave, if you were to call us, we would be there, but at the moment, I guess we're doing our own t'ing".

And what about Glastonbury 2020?

Quizzed if they'll be making an appearance at Worthy Farm, they smiled: "We'll be doing a couple of shows this summer. We're not sure exactly what yet, Gordon. It's kinda early days, but we're just getting our summer lined up.

"We're going to be touring later in the year for certain and we're just getting a few bits and bobs for the summer, so we can't say too much".

