Biffy Clyro working on "sister" album to A Celebration Of Endings

Biffy Clyro in 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Bros

The Scottish trio are already working on a follow-up to their 2020 album...

Biffy Clyro have revealed that they're already hard a work on a "sister" record to their 2020 album A Celebration Of Endings.

The Scottish trio of Simon Neil and twins Ben and James Johnston posted a teaser on Twitter with a snap from the studio.

They revealed that the new album would be called "RMV", though it's not clear what the initials stand for.

The post read: "aCoE sister record, RMV, is taking shape... #gettingserious."

Neil has previously explained how they originally meant for A Celebration Of Endings to reflect the end of some long-standing working relationships they'd had, as well as touching on the subject of Brexit.

The frontman told Classic Rock magazine last year: "It was about trying to make the most of a bad situation, and then also trying to come to terms with s*** like Brexit and being led by a buffoon, someone who I wouldn't let look after my house for the weekend.

"Now it feels like every word of the record has just grown in stature. There's no way that we can engage with the world in the same way that we have before we had this pandemic.

"I've always been about focusing on the celebration part of the title. We are raised to think that if something hits the end, then something bad has happened. But actually it's a moment to start again. That's what the whole world is going to have to do. We are all ending something and beginning again."

A Celebration Of Endings was Biffy's eighth studio album and spawned the hits Space, Instant History, North Of No South and Tiny Indoor Fireworks.

Their small-scale "Fingers Crossed" Tour, which was due to take place in April, has now been rescheduled for October 2021:

Biffy Clyro Fingers Crossed 2021 UK Tour dates

29 October Liverpool University

20 October Cambridge Corn Exchange

31 October Sheffield O2 Academy

2 November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 November Southampton, O2 Guildhall

4 November Bristol, O2 Academy

The band's huge homecoming show at Bellahouston Park on 25 June will now take place at Glasgow Green on 9 September 2021.