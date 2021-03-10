Biffy Clyro reschedule their 2021 UK tour dates

10 March 2021, 14:56 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 17:41

Biffy Clyro in 2020
Biffy Clyro in 2020. Picture: Ash Roberts/Warner Bros

The Fingers Crossed Tour will now take place in October and November.

  • Biffy Clyro have announced that their intimate "Fingers Crossed" tour has been rescheduled from April to October and November 2021.
  • The run of six dates was intended to replace the band's arena shows in support of their latest album A Celebration Of Endings, which had been planned for the autumn of 2020.
  • All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

Biffy Clyro Fingers Crossed 2021 UK Tour dates

  • 29 October Liverpool University
  • 20 October Cambridge Corn Exchange
  • 31 October Sheffield O2 Academy
  • 2 November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 3 November Southampton, O2 Guildhall
  • 4 November Bristol, O2 Academy

The "Fingers Crossed" tour was promoted as Biffy's return to venues that the trio have not played in over a decade and was due to kick off in Liverpool on 11 April and wind up at the O2 Academy Bristol on the 17th.

Biffy Clyro said in a tweet: "Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April.

However, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November."

The Scottish trio added: "We can’t wait to get back out and see you all when it’s safe to do so, and until then we send everyone our love."

Biffy Clyro's eighth studio album A Celebration Of Endings was released in August 2020 and included the hits Instant History, Space, Tiny Indoor Fireworks and North Of No South.

Latest Videos

The Lip Reading Game goes way out of hand

The Lip Reading Game got VERY close to the edge today

Line of Duty

Line of Duty series 6: Trailer, start date, cast, plot & more

News

Maximo Park's Paul Smith at Virgin Money Unity Arena

Maxïmo Park reschedule 2021 UK tour dates

Maximo Park

The Chris Moyles show had Swear Bars sent in

The Chris Moyles show had Swear Bars sent in

Biffy Clyro Songs

Biffy Clyro Latest

See more Biffy Clyro Latest

Top Scottish acts: Gerry Cinnamon, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, Biffy Clyro and Franz Ferdinand

The best Scottish songs

Features

Simon Neil in Biffy Clyro's Many of Horror video

QUIZ: Do you know 100% of Biffy Clyro's Many of Horror lyrics?

Quizzes

The Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with the Campaign Against Living Miserably

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil talks about the impact of grief and bereavement
Radio X's Best Albums Of 2020

The best albums of 2020

Features

Kurt Cobain On MTV Unplugged in November 1993

The best MTV Unplugged sessions

Features