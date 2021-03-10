Biffy Clyro reschedule their 2021 UK tour dates

The Fingers Crossed Tour will now take place in October and November.

Biffy Clyro have announced that their intimate "Fingers Crossed" tour has been rescheduled from April to October and November 2021.

The run of six dates was intended to replace the band's arena shows in support of their latest album A Celebration Of Endings, which had been planned for the autumn of 2020.

, which had been planned for the autumn of 2020. All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

Biffy Clyro Fingers Crossed 2021 UK Tour dates

29 October Liverpool University

20 October Cambridge Corn Exchange

31 October Sheffield O2 Academy

2 November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 November Southampton, O2 Guildhall

4 November Bristol, O2 Academy

Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April - however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November. pic.twitter.com/mceYzOPwfo — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 10, 2021

The "Fingers Crossed" tour was promoted as Biffy's return to venues that the trio have not played in over a decade and was due to kick off in Liverpool on 11 April and wind up at the O2 Academy Bristol on the 17th.

Biffy Clyro said in a tweet: "Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April.

However, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November."

The Scottish trio added: "We can’t wait to get back out and see you all when it’s safe to do so, and until then we send everyone our love."

Biffy Clyro's eighth studio album A Celebration Of Endings was released in August 2020 and included the hits Instant History, Space, Tiny Indoor Fireworks and North Of No South.