Biffy Clyro reveal new album title and artwork

Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

Simon Neil and co have revealed the title of their new album will be A Celebration of Endings, after recently sharing their epic comeback single, Instant History.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of frontman Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and his brother Ben on drums - have confirmed the title of their forthcoming record will be A Celebration of Endings.

They also released its artwork, which can be seen here:

A tracklist and release date for the album is yet to be confirmed.

Biffy previously shared the first taste of new material in Instant History.

Watch the official video for the single here:

Speaking about the track, Simon Neil told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "The song Instant History for me is about accepting that things change, but also just trying to just stand for what you believe in and not succumb to a wave of opinions..."

He continued: "I think it's just trying to find what I value in my life, and I'm not going to change who I am for that regardless of reality changing.

"I want to fight for the things I've always believed in and want our country and our world and humanity to cherish."

The rocker added: "I take solace in the fact that every century kind of takes 10, 20 years to really get going in the right direction.

He concluded: "Things are being pulled here, there and everywhere at the start of every century, and I think we just needed to take some small steps, fall down, hit our faces, bust our head open, get stitches over the back of our head, lose sight in one eye, and now we can start healing".

Instant History marks the band's first official album since 2016's Ellipsis and their first new music since their 2019 soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry - which was released for the film of the same name.

The Mountains rockers also strongly hinted at an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

Watch Gordon's full interview with Biffy Clyro here:

Asked if they'll be making an appearance at Worthy Farm, frontman Simon Neil smiled: "That would be telling!"

He added: "We'll be doing a couple of shows this summer. We're not sure exactly what yet, Gordon. It's kinda early days, but we're just getting our summer lined up.

"We're going to be touring later in the year for certain and we're just getting a few bits and bobs for the summer, so we can't say too much".

Watch our full interview with the trio:

