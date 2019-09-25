WATCH: Ringo Starr performs Yellow Submarine with classroom instruments on Jimmy Fallon

See the famous Beatle play the classic 1966 track with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ringo Starr has performed a Beatles classic Yellow Submamrine with Jimmy Fallon and the The Roots.

The former Fab Four drummer appeared on the late night show, and gave a rendition of the Paul McCartney and John Lennon-penned song, which he provides lead vocals on.

Watch Sir Richard Starkey perform the track in the clip above, courtesy of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Beatles' Ringo Starr sing Yellow Sumbarine with classroom instruments on Jimmy Fallon. Picture: YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, it seems likely that Ringo's former bandmate Paul McCartney could be set to headline Glastonbury 2020.

The Hey Jude legend was asked about the famous Somerset festival by the BBC and teased: "People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

“My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean.

“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it."

It came after Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis appeared to let slip that he’d already lined up the Beatle to perform at the 50th anniversary festival.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”

But he warned: “Don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

Whoops!



For #GlastonburyFestival fans...



Michael Eavis has revealed that Sir Paul McCartney could be performing at next year's festival 🎵🎸 pic.twitter.com/ShOw4bIZ5D — BBC Somerset (@bbcsomerset) April 10, 2019

Watch Ringo Starr join Macca on stage for a rendition of Get Back with The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood: