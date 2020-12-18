Paul McCartney wants coronavirus vaccine: "I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed"

Paul McCartney has vowed to take the COVID-19 as soon as he's allowed. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

The Beatles legend has hailed the COVID-19 vaccine as "great news" and said he would take the jab "as soon as he's allowed" to.

Sir Paul McCartney wants to take the coronavirus vaccine.

The Beatles legend has hailed the medical breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic as "great news" and he admitted he'll be very happy to be immunised as soon as he is eligible to have it.

"I know we’ll come through this," the Yesterday singer told The Sun. “It is great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed.

"I’m a grandad and you don’t want grandad to collapse. You’ve got to stay strong, that’s all you can do, or you go under."

Macca - who is married to his third wife Nancy Shevell - spent much of lockdown in the UK with his daughter Mary and her family, and he was "a little worried" about telling people he'd been enjoying isolation because so many had found things tough.

He revealed: "A lot of friends were saying, ‘Wow, I’ve never spent so much time with my wife!’

“And it was great because I got to spend time with my daughter Mary and her family. So that meant I had four of my grandkids together, which was really nice.

"Great family, very loving and we’re in the countryside so, if we went out to get a breath of fresh air, we didn’t meet anyone.

“I was a little worried about telling anyone I was having a good time because I knew so many people weren’t but most people I talked to said, ‘Oh yeah, there’s a silver lining’.”



However, the Hey Jude legend isn't convinced the British public will comply with restrictions indefinitely.

He said: "You can’t just lockdown a whole country. . . unless you’re China.

"We’re all brought up to enjoy the great freedom that we have in a democracy.

“I’m not sure you can say to all those girls you see in Liverpool in the freezing cold in the tiniest of miniskirts on a Saturday night in the middle of winter, ‘Look, you’ve got to stay home’.”

Asked how he'll be celebrating on 25 December, he said: "Very normally, while overdoing the decorations. Lights R Us. I go overboard but I love it.

“Then it will be Christmas dinner with whatever family can make it. We’ll be more limited than usual but we’ll get it on.”

