Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr pay tribute to John Lennon on 40th anniversary of his death

Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to John Lennnon on . Picture: 1. David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The surviving members of The Beatles and Yoko Ono have led the tributes to the member of the Fab Four, who was tragically killed in 1980.

The Beatles legend was shot dead by Mark Chapman on 8 December 1980 outside his apartment building The Dakota in New York, sending shockwaves throughout the music and entertainment world.

40 years on from the day of the horrific event, his widow and former bandmates have led the tributes to the icon.

Yoko Ono reiterated her stance on gun violence by sharing the emotive image of Lennon's blood-stained glasses. It came with the updated message: "Over 1,436,000 people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980."

Her own caption read: "The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him. 'Imagine all the people living life in peace.' Yoko Ono Lennon".

Paul McCartney wrote: "A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul".

Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎼💝☮️ pic.twitter.com/dAEgekrvmW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 8, 2020

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr wrote: "Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love."

Legendary singer-songwriter Carole King shared an image of the icon, simply writing: "Imagine."

CBS news correspondent Anthony Mason shared footage of lanterns being lit outside of The Dakota building on the eve of the heartbreaking anniversary.

Morden tube station shared their tribute to the late In My Life singer:

Tuesday 8th December 2020 Thought Of The Day From Morden Station: By #JohnLennon 40 Years Today Was Killed pic.twitter.com/fudJhbsar7 — Morden Station (@MordenStation) December 8, 2020

Yoko and the son she shared with the Beatle, Sean, held a vigil for him oh 14 December 1980 with ten minutes of silence.

Lennon's ashes were scattered in Central Park, opposite the Dakota, where there now lies a memorial called Strawberry Fields.

This year, forty years after the murder, Chapman was up for parole for the eleventh time. The judge turned him down, claiming that the killer's release "would be incompatible with the welfare of society".

Chapman is eligible for parole again in 2022, when he will be 67 years old.