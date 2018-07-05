Paul McCartney 2018 UK Live Dates: How To Buy Tickets

Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

Paul McCartney has announced his first live dates in the UK in three years.

The Beatles legend has added dates on this side of the pond for his Freshen Up Tour, playing Glasgow, London and his hometown of Liverpool this December.

Paul announces first UK dates of his new #FreshenUpTour. Full details HERE: https://t.co/Xx0efCn3DS pic.twitter.com/Enba8uE9L8 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 5, 2018

Tickets go on sale on Monday 16 July from 10am.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets here.

See Paul McCartney's 2018 UK dates so far:

Wednesday 12 December – Echo Arena – Liverpool

Friday 14 December – SSE Hydro – Glasgow

Sunday 16 December – The O2 – London

These dates follow the news of the Hey Jude singer's new studio album, Egypt Station, which is released on 7 September on Capitol Records.

Two tracks from the record have been revealed to date - I Don’t Know and Come On To Me.

Last month saw Macca take part in an unforgettable episode of Carpool Karaoke, visiting his hometown of Liverpool for the Late Late Show with James Corden segment.

