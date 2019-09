How well do you know the lyrics from The Beatles’ Abbey Road album?

The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in 1969. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/David Redfern/Mirrorpix/Graham Stark/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The final album recorded by the Beatles is now 50 years old - but how well do you remember the words to all those classic songs?

We'll give you a line from a song taken from The Beatles' Abbey Road album - all you have to do is pick the song we've nicked it from.