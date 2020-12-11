Arctic Monkeys won't use Zoom, says manager

Arctic Monkeys aren't into video calls, says their manager. Picture: Didier Messens/Redferns

The manager of the Sheffield band, Ian McAndrew, has talked about what the band have been up to during the pandemic and have said they don't interact using video calls.

Arctic Monkeys are not fans of Zoom... or any other video calling platform for that matter.

The Alex Turner and co are known for keeping their profile very low, opting to shy away from social media more than your average rock stars, but now their manager has confirmed they haven't let the coronavirus pandemic change their communication habits either.

Asked by Music Week if the band have been working together remotely on Zoom, Ian McAndrew laughed, revealing: "In the same way that the Arctic Monkeys don’t interact on social media, they don’t interact via audiovisual communication.

"I have never had a Zoom with a member of the Arctic Monkeys and I don’t think I ever will! This year has been very much heads down working on song ideas from home."

QUIZ: Guess the Arctic Monkeys lyrics from the emojis

Whether or not the band have been sharing their ideas over FaceTime, it's clear that they have been doing some form of tinkling at home, with their manager teasing that they are "beavering away" on ideas.

"They’re working on music," he told the outlet. "In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release."

However, when quizzed if the band would be releasing their follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino much sooner than their other records, his answer was much more conservative.

"We followed that release with a fairly robust touring plan that went on until October 2018," said McAndrew. There weren’t any prearranged plans to get back in the studio quickly, so I don’t quite know the basis of that rumour honestly."

He added: "It’s fair to say that plans to write and record music have been deferred or postponed in terms of difficulties in getting together. Nevertheless, it in some ways creates a welcome opportunity, more time, more space and ability to go away and devote a bit more time to the creative process. That’s been a blessing in a weird way."

QUIZ: Only a true Arctic Monkeys fan can nail this Teddy Picker lyrics quiz

Last week saw the Monkeys release their Live At Royal Albert Hall album, with all proceeds going towards War Child UK.

The charity gig, which took place in July 2018, marked their first return to the stage in four years and includes performances from their recently released Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album such as Four Out Of Five alongside songs from throughout their career including I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Mardy Bum, 505, Fluorescent Adolescent and R U Mine?

Speaking of the record, which was mixed by long-time Monkeys producer, James Ford, he said: "I’m just really pleased, this year’s been a very challenging year for people and being able to put out a piece of music from the band is great, hopefully it can bring some cheer to what’s otherwise been a pretty dreary year."

READ MORE: Where is 505 in the Arctic Monkeys song?