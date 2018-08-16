VIDEOS: Arctic Monkeys Choose Their Top 5 Tracks

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackerey Michael/Press

Alex Turner and Matt Helders have gave their five favourite songs at the moment in a recent interview.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Matt Helders have picked their 5 top songs.

The AM frontman and drummer appeared on Matt Wilkinson's Beats 1 show, where they were asked to select five tunes.

See them here:

The Nude Party - Chevrolet Van Leon Russell - Shootout at the Plantation Juniore - À la plage Ennio Morricone - Una Spiaggia a Mezzogiorno Joe Cocker - Just Like a Woman

Meanwhile, the band have talked about their longevity as a band and if they can see themselves still rocking out in 40 years.

The Sheffield rockers have released five more albums since their Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not Debut in 2006, and experimented with their sound more than ever on their latest effort Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

But asked by Wilkinson about growing older drummer Matt Helders replied: "I don’t know if I can play drums like this in 40 years’ time."

Frontman Alex Turner added: "I like the idea that I’d be making music, whether we’d be playing those tunes or not."

Helders - who's played on stage with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme - then mused: "Imagine being 70 and being in a band called Arctic Monkeys, that’s the hardest thing for me to come to terms with."

The duo have also been looking back as well as forwards, recalling the moment they scored a UK No.1 with I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor.

Asked about their early success and if there were any moments that felt "crazy," frontman Alex Turner replied: "We got a number 1 single with I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and I would definitely catergorise that as a moment that felt unreal at the time.

"We all went to the pub near where we’d grown up and you know, they announced that it was the number one record, they put the radio on in the pub and everyone jumped up."

Watch them play their hit at London's Royal Albert Hall:

Asked if all their family were there, drummer Matt Helders confirmed: "Everybody," while Turner added: "Everybody was there - on the pool table like ‘waheyyy!'"

Helders added about the achievement: "That was one where it was instant as well, we didn’t know something and then all of a sudden we knew something. All the other things.."

When Wilkinson suggested it builds on what came before the Brianstorm drummer added: "Yeh or you see it coming a little bit and can prepare a bit, but that one was a complete shock."

Watch Alex Turner explain how he thinks Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is like their debut album:

Arctic Monkeys are set to play their first official UK tour dates next month, kicking it off with two shows at Manchester Arena.