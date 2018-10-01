VIDEO: Chris Waddle "Honoured" By Arctic Monkeys Tribute

Alex Turner and co paid homage to the former Sheffield Wednesday player while he attended their Newcastle gig.

Chris Waddle has reacted to Arctic Monkeys singing his football chant at their recent gig.

The former Sheffield Wednesday player attended the final night of the band's UK tour on Friday (28 September), which took place at Newcastle's Motorpoint Arena.

But much to the ex-winger's surprise, after playing a stripped-back version of their Mardy Bum track, Alex Turner broke into the chant for Walking in a Waddle Wonderland, singing: "There's only one Chrissy Waddle..."

Taking to Twitter after the gig, the veteran shared the moment alongside the caption: "Thank you Arctic Monkeys totally honoured".

Watch the moment above.

Chris Waddle plays for Sheffield Wednesday against Sheffield Utd in 1993's FA Cup Semi Final. Picture: Phil O'Brien/EMPICS Sport

It's thought the band would have known the 57-year-old was in attendance, and took the opportunity to show their love for him on the night.

However, the nod wouldn't have been lost on the home crowds, since Waddle also played for Newcastle United from 1980-1985.

