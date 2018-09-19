Arctic Monkeys' Sheffield FlyDSA Arena Setlist

Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Arena, 2018. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Find out what Alex Turner and co played on the first night of their four homecoming gigs.

Arctic Monkeys finally returned to their native Sheffield, kicking off the first of four dates at the FlyDSA Arena.

Their 22-track setlist included bangers from across their career and a rendition of their Fluorescent Adolescent track in a tour debut.

Get their setlist for Tuesday 18 September here:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505 (with "The Jam of Boston" transition outro)

7. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

8. From the Ritz to the Rubble

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Fluorescent Adolescent (Piano version) Tour debut*

11. One Point Perspective

12. Do Me a Favour

13. Cornerstone

14. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

15. Knee Socks

16. The Ultracheese

17. Do I Wanna Know?

18. Pretty Visitors

19. Arabella



Encore:

20. Star Treatment

21. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

22. R U Mine?

