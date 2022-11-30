Arctic Monkeys announce venue change for 2023 Dublin gig and extra tickets

30 November 2022, 16:40 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 16:48

Arctic Monkeys in 2022
Arctic Monkeys announce venue change for Dublin. Picture: Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Alex Turner and co will now play Marlay Park on 20th June instead of Malahide Castle. Find out when the newly released tickets go on sale.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a new venue for their 2023 Dublin show.

The band - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - were set to play an outdoor gig in the Irish capital at Malahide Castle on 20th Park, but have since change their date to Marlay Park.

Tickets for the new date remain valid while extra tickets have been released, which will go on sale on Friday 2nd December GMT from 9am.

Support from their Irish gig comes from special guests, The Hives and The Mysterines.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' European and UK tour dates for 2023

See Arctic Monkeys' 2023 UK and Ireland stadium dates:

  • Monday 29th May: Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
  • Wednesday 31st May: Coventry - Building Society Arena
  • Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
  • Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
  • Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
  • Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
  • Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
  • Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - Ageas Bowl
  • Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
  • Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park *VENUE CHANGE + EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED*
  • Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

READ MORE: The real story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone

