Arctic Monkeys announce venue change for 2023 Dublin gig and extra tickets

30 November 2022, 16:40 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 16:48
Alex Turner and co will now play Marlay Park on 20th June instead of Malahide Castle. Find out when the newly released tickets go on sale.
Arctic Monkeys have announced a new venue for their 2023 Dublin show.
The band - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - were set to play an outdoor gig in the Irish capital at Malahide Castle on 20th Park, but have since change their date to Marlay Park.
Tickets for the new date remain valid while extra tickets have been released, which will go on sale on Friday 2nd December GMT from 9am.
Arctic Monkeys will now play Marlay Park instead of Malahide Castle in Dublin next June. Tickets will remain valid. Additional tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 2nd December. https://t.co/T6jRZsBEAX pic.twitter.com/gJ5OmvfEtW— Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) November 30, 2022
Support from their Irish gig comes from special guests, The Hives and The Mysterines.
