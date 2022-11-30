Arctic Monkeys announce venue change for 2023 Dublin gig and extra tickets

Alex Turner and co will now play Marlay Park on 20th June instead of Malahide Castle. Find out when the newly released tickets go on sale.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a new venue for their 2023 Dublin show.

The band - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - were set to play an outdoor gig in the Irish capital at Malahide Castle on 20th Park, but have since change their date to Marlay Park.

Tickets for the new date remain valid while extra tickets have been released, which will go on sale on Friday 2nd December GMT from 9am.

Arctic Monkeys will now play Marlay Park instead of Malahide Castle in Dublin next June. Tickets will remain valid. Additional tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 2nd December. https://t.co/T6jRZsBEAX pic.twitter.com/gJ5OmvfEtW — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) November 30, 2022

Support from their Irish gig comes from special guests, The Hives and The Mysterines.

See Arctic Monkeys' 2023 UK and Ireland stadium dates:

Monday 29th May: Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday 31st May: Coventry - Building Society Arena

Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park *VENUE CHANGE + EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED*

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

