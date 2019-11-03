Suck It and See: Why Arctic Monkeys' album was censored with a sticker in the US

Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See album artwork cover. Picture: Press

As Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See single turns eight years old, we look back at why their album cover got the sticker treatment.

Suck It And See single was was released eight years ago this week on 31 October 2011.

The title track from Arctic Monkeys' fourth album of the same name featured drummer Matt Helders in its music video and saw him give his best imitation of an unruly American biker.

Watch it here:

However, Helders' hell raising and boisterous personality wasn't the most controversial thing about Suck It and See.

In fact, in the United States some copies of the album caused such offence that they were covered with a big Arctic Monkeys sticker in the centre, making its Beatles White album-esque cream cover even more plain.

But why were they so bothered by it? Find out here...

Why did Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See sometimes have a sticker over it in the United States?

Well, if you hadn't already guessed the answer to this... well done for being as pure as the driven snow.

Despite the fact we speak the same language as our American cousins, and we love our fair share of transatlantic bands and TV series, not everything quite translates.

In Britain, the phrase "suck it and see" to generally means you've got to try something out first.

Lancashire's own Fisherman's Friend lozenges even played on this with their "Suck 'em and see" slogan.

However, this saying didn't quite exist in the same way across the pond, so you can imagine why the American audiences may have taken it to refer to a sex act instead...

But what did the Sheffield band think of it?

Speaking to John Kennedy back in June 2011, frontman Alex Turner admitted it had not travelled very well saying: "They think it is rude, disrespectful and they're putting a sticker over it in America in certain stores, big ones."

Despite the misunderstanding, it didn't do the album any harm, with Arctic Monkeys' popularity with American audiences growing stronger than Fisherman's Friend lozenges.

They didn't make the same mistake when AM was released two years later, keeping things very simple for the album title which included Stateside favourites in the likes of Do I Wanna Know?, One For The Road, Arabella and R U Mine?

