Arctic Monkeys Recall Moment I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Hit No.1

Alex Turner and Matt Helders have looked back at the "unreal" time they found out they'd topped the UK charts with their 2005 single.

Arctic Monkeys have described the moment they found out I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor reached number one on the UK charts was "unreal," especially since they were just down their local pub.

Watch the band play their best-known hit at the Royal Albert Hall above.

Asked by Beats 1's Matt Wilkinson about their early success and if there were any moments that felt "crazy," frontman Alex Turner replied: "We got a number 1 single with I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and I would definitely catergorise that as a moment that felt unreal at the time.

"We all went to the pub near where we’d grown up and you know, they announced that it was the number one record, they put the radio on in the pub and everyone jumped up."

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders and Alex Turner at the 2006 Mercury Prize Awards. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Asked if all their family were there, drummer Matt Helders confirmed: "Everybody," while Turner added: "Everybody was there - on the pool table like ‘waheyyy!'"

Helders added about their 2005 single: "That was one where it was instant as well, we didn’t know something and then all of a sudden we knew something. All the other things.."

When Wilkinson suggested it builds on what came before the Brianstorm drummer added: "Yeh or you see it coming a little bit and can prepare a bit, but that one was a complete shock."

Watch Alex Turner explain how he thinks Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is like their debut album Whatever People Say I am, That's What I'm Not:

Speaking about their new album's opening track, Star Treatment, which begins with the lyrics "I just wanted to be one of The Strokes," he said: "There’s something about how blunt it is, that almost caused me to dare myself to leave it in.

"It reminds me of the way I would have written the lyrics on that first record of ours as well.

"There’s something about this record and that first one… There’s a similarity to them and I couldn’t draw as strong a similarity to any [album] in between. I can’t quite put me finger on what it is. Maybe it’s in that line and how direct it is.”

Arctic Monkeys are set to play their first official UK tour dates next month, kicking it off with two fates at Manchester Arena.