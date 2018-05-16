Arctic Monkeys Announce Royal Albert Hall Gig

The Four Out of Five rockers will play the iconic London venue next month, in association with War Child UK.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a new date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Alex Turner and co - who last week released their Tranquility Hotel and Casino album - will take to the iconic venue on 7 June 2018 for the gig which will be with War Child.

Tickets are available by applying to be in a ballot, which opens on Wednesday 16 May at 10am and closes on Sunday 20 May at 8pm. Full information on how to get tickets is on their official website.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher isn't sure about Arctic Monkeys' new album and hinted that they need more choruses.

Speaking to Gordon Smart ahead of his intimate Radio X gig at Watford Colosseum on Monday (14 May), the Oasis songsmith suggested the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album lacked choruses.

Asked about what he thinks of Alex Turner and co's sixth studio album, he replied: "Do you know what? I've just been listening to it in the car today on the way here... And I don't know what to make of it."

When the Radio X DJ said the record might not be what you expect from the band, the Holy Mountain rocker quipped: "No, you'd expect a few choruses. [It] hasn't got any of them".

See Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Thursday 7 June - Royal Albert Hall, London - ON SALE

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.