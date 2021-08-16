Have Arctic Monkeys recorded their seventh album?

There are reports that Arctic Monkeys have been recording their new album. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Rumours are rife that Alex Turner and co have finished recording their seventh studio album in Suffolk after a deleted post. Find out what we know so far.

Arctic Monkeys reportedly recorded their new album in Suffolk in June and July.

Alex Turner and co are believed to have stayed at Butley Priory, a former gatehouse to an Augustinian monastery, while they worked on the follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

According to reports, the venue itself let slip in a since-deleted blog post on their website: "We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album.

"Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.

"Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys."

An Instagram post from a fan account sees the band taking a photo outside what looks like Butley Priory's doors along with the claim it was taken six weeks ago.

See it here.

Earlier this year, drummer Matt Helders revealed the band were in the "early stages" of writing an album.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Wednesday 13 January the Arabella rocker talked about some of the "obstacles" the band have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, noting: "Being separated is one of them.

"The Sheffield sticksman added: "We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can.

"Though the band are separated by geography, Helders assured his fans that he's "always tinkering on machines and synths" at his Los Angeles home.

Helders' confession came after the band's manager Ian McAndrew revealed the band were "working on new music" last year.

The music boss spoke to Music Week about the band's Royal Albert Hall live album and when asked what else they've been up to, he teased: "They’re working on music. In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release."

He added: "It’s fair to say that plans to write and record music have been deferred or postponed in terms of difficulties in getting together. Nevertheless, it in some ways creates a welcome opportunity, more time, more space and ability to go away and devote a bit more time to the creative process. That’s been a blessing in a weird way."

