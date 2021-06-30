Watch Matt Helders and Nandi Bushell play Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm

30 June 2021, 10:26 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 11:21

Nandi Bushell and Matt Helders drum to Arctic Monkeys Brianstorm
Nandi Bushell and Matt Helders drum to Arctic Monkeys Brianstorm. Picture: Instagram/Nandi_Bushell

By Jenny Mensah

The drumming duo have released part 2 of their epic meet up, which sees them take on Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare track.

Matt Helders paid a visit to Nandi Bushell's house and all hell broke loose.

The Arctic Monkeys sticksman and the child drumming sensation already released their performance of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and now they've followed it up with an absolute belter with their take on Brianstorm.

Watch them perform the Favourite Worst Nightmare opener here:

READ MORE: The story true story behind Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm

The post is the second out of four instalments promised by the drumming duo, with Nandi teasing a performance of R U Mine, an interview with with the Sheffield rocker and an improvisational jam all still to come.

We may all have sore heads still from the England/Germany game, but this one is worth turning up loud, trust us!

See their performance of Arctic Monkey's debut single below, with Nandi on guitar.

Is there anything this 11-year old can't do? We're still waiting.

The pint-sized rocker has built up quite the collection of rock star friends, but there's someone out there she'd still love to meet and collab with.

Asked by Radio X's Toby Tarrant who is on her dream list, she revealed: "Billie Eilish. I really like her music. It's really unique and I love her style too."

Not wanting to pigeonhole herself, when asked where she saw herself in the next five to 10 years, Nandi replied: "I see myself with a quadruple platinum album, touring round the world with a band and also being a professional skateboarder."

We believe her!

READ MORE: Who is the girl on the cover of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor?

