The evolution of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders in 2006 and 2016. Picture: Drew Farrell/Photoshot/Getty Images & Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

As the Arctic Monkeys drummer celebrates his birthday, we look back at how far he's come from teenager to international rockstar.

Matt Helders turns 35 today, and to celebrate we're taking a look at the Arctic Monkeys drummer's evolution over the years.

It's hard to believe that when Helders first started playing drums in the Sheffield band in 2002 that he'd be performing and collaborating with the likes of Josh Homme and Iggy Pop a decade later.

Watch his transformation from spotty teenager to mega rock star in our gallery below.

