Things We Noticed in Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five Video

Alex Turner and Nick O'Malley In Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys

We unpack the first official visuals to come from Arctic Monkeys' new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album.

After releasing their sixth album last week, Arctic Monkeys have now gifted us with their Four Out Of Five video, and it's a corker.

While you sit and ponder what in the Kubrick it's actually all about, Radio X tell you what we've noticed so far and what it could mean.

Alex Turner as creator Alex Turner in Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys As the Arctic Monkeys frontman presides over his model of of the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the video makes no bones about the fact that it's very much his creation. Is he a benevolent benefactor, an evil genius, or a misguided creator? Perhaps it's too soon to tell... His doppelgänger Alex Turner's double in Arctic Monkeys' Four Out Of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys Yes, as if it wasn't cinematic enough, the Stanley Kubrick-esque orange tunnels introduces Alex Turner's double. And of course he appears without a beard. It's difficult to know if there's supposed to be a bad one, but could the fact that the bearded Alex presides over the futuristic TBH&C while the shaved Alex looks over the old country manor symbolise the new and old AT? Alex Turner and his double in Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys The stately home Alex Turner in Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys It's sprawling, it's opulent, it's everything their sixth studio album is. And as Alex Turner walks around its halls, staircases and corridors, it's giving us plenty of nods to Kubrick's The Shining. Oh, and it's no surprise that the video begins with Alex tinkling on the ivories in the grand home either- a nod to how the album was first penned. The red-lit rooms Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys' It’s creepy, it's mysterious, it's alluring and it's all very Suspiria. The black horse and those grounds Arctic Monkeys' Four out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner filming a black stallion in front of a sprawling mansion and its The Shining-esque grounds. Perfection. People in boiler suits Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys If there was ever any doubt about the Kubrick influence in the video, the band throw in some handy people in boiler suits. And no job is too small for them as they film the band, fluff pillows and handle wild animals. The dog Dog in Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner's real-life dog should properly look away now... We're not sure who this dog belongs to or why its there, but does it matter? THAT hotel room key Hotel key in Arctic Monkeys' Four Out of Five video. Picture: YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys Surely Arctic Monkeys are sending us a pretty strong message here? You might expect it the key number to read 505 after their famous track, but we’re sure it’s no coincidence that this key number is 521. Another sign that they've moved on?

