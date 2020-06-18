Arctic Monkeys' Do I Wanna Know? hits huge YouTube milestone

18 June 2020, 10:55

The Sheffield band's 2013 single from their AM album has reached a billion views on the video streaming site.

Arctic Monkeys Do I Wanna Know? has hit a huge milestone this week.

The 2013 single - which was released on 18 June 2013 - has celebrated breaking the billion views mark on YouTube.

Appearing on the Sheffield band's fifth studio album AM, the song marked another change in sound for the rockers, seeing them draw on more hip hop and R&B influences.

Watch Alex turner and Matt Helders play a stripped-back version of the track in our video.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at The Night The Buzz Stole Christmas in 2013
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at The Night The Buzz Stole Christmas in 2013. Picture: Jason Squires/Getty Images

The official video itself was directed by David Wilson and features animation by agency Blinkink, which begins by mirroring the soundwaves found on the band's album artwork.

Watch it here:

Do I Wanna Know? was the second single released on AM and it reached No.11 in the UK singles chart.

It followed R U Mine?, which was previously released as a standalone single, before becoming the lead track on AM.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys recall moment I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor hit No. 1

