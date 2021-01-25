Arctic Monkeys cover star Chris McClure marks 15 years of debut album

25 January 2021, 14:34 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 14:40

Arctic Monkeys' debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not
Arctic Monkeys' debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not. Picture: Artwork

Chris McClure took to Twitter on the weekend to mark 15 years since the release of the Sheffield band's Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not album.

The man who featured on the cover of Arctic Monkeys debut album has celebrated 15 years since it was released and shared his "pleasure" at being associated with it.

This last weekend marked the 15th anniversary of the band's first studio effort - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not - which was released on 23 January 2006, and cover star Chris McClure shared his thoughts on the milestone.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "15 years. What a record. Met some great people since... literally through having my photo taken. Pleasure to be associated with it".

McClure - who is also the frontman of The Violet May and the brother of Reverend and The Makers frontman John McClure - wasn't the only one to mark the occasion, either.

Sharing Radio X's own feature on the seminal, Mercury Prize-winning record, Tom Grennan wrote: "What an album. LIFE AFFIRMING".

Meanwhile, for those looking forward, Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has revealed the follow up to 2017's Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino album is in its "early stages".

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Wednesday 13 January, the Arabella rocker talked about some of the "obstacles" the band have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, noting: "Being seperated is one of them."

The Sheffield sticksman added: "We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can."

Though the band are separated by geography, Helders assured his fans that he's "always tinkering on machines and synths" at his Los Angeles home.

