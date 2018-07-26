You Can Buy Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Album On Tape

Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino on cassette tape. Picture: Arctic Monkeys USA Store

Arctic Monkeys' Mercury Prize-nominated album is now available to own on cassette.

Arctic Monkeys' have released their sixth studio album on tape.

Fans of the Sheffield band's sixth studio release, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, can now own it on cassette.

Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album on Cassette Tape. Picture: Arctic Monkeys USA Store

However, as always there's a small catch. The tape seems to only be available from the band's USA store, but it's only a snip at $5.99 (£4.56)

Also up for grabs on the US site is a bandana, posters and awesome Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino keyrings, with the number 521 on them.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys' sixth studio album is among the records nominated for this year's Mercury Prize.

The shortlist - made up of 12 records chosen by an independent judging panel - also includes Florence + The Machine's High As Hope, Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon?

Also on the list are the likes of Everything Everything's A Fever Dream album, Lily Allen's No Shame album and Nadine Shah's Holiday Destination LP.

Earlier this week Alex Turner shocked fans this week when he debuted his newly shaved head on the Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The band also took the opportunity to debut their live performance of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album track, The Ultracheese.

Watch a clip of the moment here:



The change of look came a day after the band shared the visuals for their album title track Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Watch it below: