Arctic Monkeys at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium: Stage times, support acts and more

Arctic Monkeys kick off their UK tour dates in Bristol. Picture: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Image

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers kick off their UK tour dates tonight at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Arctic Monkeys are set to embark on their UK tour dates this week, starting things off with a headline show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May.

Alex Turner and co will no doubt treat fans to a career-spanning setlist at the home of Bristol City and Bristol Bears, playing favourites from across all of their seven studio albums, including latest effort The Car.

But what time can you expect Arctic Monkeys to take to the stage at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium, when do the support acts start and what time does the show end?

Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys' gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

The Hives are among the support acts for Arctic Monkeys at Ashton Gate stadium. Picture: Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage/Getty

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys at Bristol?

The Hives and The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May 2023.

What are Arctic Monkeys' Bristol stage times?*

12:00pm - Ticket Box Office Open (go here if you have any issues)

3:00pm - Fan village, indoor bars and official merch open (Ashton Road closes to traffic from 3pm-2am)

5:00pm - Stadium Bowl (Pitch and seating access) opens

6:40pm - Concert starts with first support act

9:00pm - Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Special Shuttle Buses

10:25pm - Concert Ends

11:00pm - Bars Close

Midnight - Stadium Closes​

*Timings are subject to promoters on the night

How do you get to Arctic Monkeys' Bristol gig?

There is no parking near the stadium and Shuttle Bus tickets are available but must be pre-booked.

Get the full travel information here.

What will Arctic Monkeys play in Bristol?

See Arctic Monkeys setlist at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on 10th May for an idea of what they'll play:

Sculptures of Anything Goes Brianstorm Snap Out of It Crying Lightning Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair The View From the Afternoon Four Out of Five Cornerstone Big Ideas Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? Arabella Suck It and See Fluorescent Adolescent Pretty Visitors Do I Wanna Know? There'd Better Be a Mirrorball 505 Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing in 2023?