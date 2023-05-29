Arctic Monkeys at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium: Stage times, support acts and more

29 May 2023, 14:52 | Updated: 29 May 2023, 14:58

Arctic Monkeys in 2023
Arctic Monkeys kick off their UK tour dates in Bristol. Picture: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Image

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers kick off their UK tour dates tonight at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys are set to embark on their UK tour dates this week, starting things off with a headline show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May.

Alex Turner and co will no doubt treat fans to a career-spanning setlist at the home of Bristol City and Bristol Bears, playing favourites from across all of their seven studio albums, including latest effort The Car.

But what time can you expect Arctic Monkeys to take to the stage at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium, when do the support acts start and what time does the show end?

Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys' gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first European date of 2023...

The Hives 2022
The Hives are among the support acts for Arctic Monkeys at Ashton Gate stadium. Picture: Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage/Getty

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys at Bristol?

The Hives and The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May 2023.

What are Arctic Monkeys' Bristol stage times?*

12:00pm - Ticket Box Office Open (go here if you have any issues)

3:00pm - Fan village, indoor bars and official merch open (Ashton Road closes to traffic from 3pm-2am)

5:00pm - Stadium Bowl (Pitch and seating access) opens

6:40pm - Concert starts with first support act

9:00pm - Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Special Shuttle Buses

10:25pm - Concert Ends

11:00pm - Bars Close

Midnight -    Stadium Closes​

*Timings are subject to promoters on the night

How do you get to Arctic Monkeys' Bristol gig?

There is no parking near the stadium and Shuttle Bus tickets are available but must be pre-booked.

Get the full travel information here.

What will Arctic Monkeys play in Bristol?

See Arctic Monkeys setlist at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on 10th May for an idea of what they'll play:

  1. Sculptures of Anything Goes
  2. Brianstorm
  3. Snap Out of It
  4. Crying Lightning
  5. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
  6. The View From the Afternoon
  7. Four Out of Five
  8. Cornerstone
  9. Big Ideas
  10. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
  11. Arabella
  12. Suck It and See
  13. Fluorescent Adolescent
  14. Pretty Visitors
  15. Do I Wanna Know?
  16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
  17. 505
  18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys - The Car: Track By Track

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing in 2023?

  • Monday 29th May: Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
  • Wednesday 31st May: Coventry - Building Society Arena
  • Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
  • Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford *EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
  • Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
  • Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
  • Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
  • Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
  • Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
  • Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Radio X's John Kennedy and Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys: There'd Better Be A Mirrorball was the "cue" for everything on The Car album

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys on The Car album: "We're still listening to the same instinct we were in 2005"

Alex Turner in the video for Arctic Monkeys' I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

Arctic Monkeys drop new video for I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

Arctic Monkeys with their seventh studio album The Car inset

Here's where the photo on the cover of Arctic Monkeys' new album was taken

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

News

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

News

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s