Arctic Monkeys at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium: Stage times, support acts and more

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Elspeth Pierce 10pm - 1am
29 May 2023, 14:52 | Updated: 29 May 2023, 14:58
The Sheffield rockers kick off their UK tour dates tonight at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.
Arctic Monkeys are set to embark on their UK tour dates this week, starting things off with a headline show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May.
Alex Turner and co will no doubt treat fans to a career-spanning setlist at the home of Bristol City and Bristol Bears, playing favourites from across all of their seven studio albums, including latest effort The Car.
But what time can you expect Arctic Monkeys to take to the stage at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium, when do the support acts start and what time does the show end?
Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys' gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.
READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first European date of 2023...
READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album
The Hives and The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May 2023.
12:00pm - Ticket Box Office Open (go here if you have any issues)
3:00pm - Fan village, indoor bars and official merch open (Ashton Road closes to traffic from 3pm-2am)
5:00pm - Stadium Bowl (Pitch and seating access) opens
6:40pm - Concert starts with first support act
9:00pm - Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Special Shuttle Buses
10:25pm - Concert Ends
11:00pm - Bars Close
Midnight - Stadium Closes
*Timings are subject to promoters on the night
There is no parking near the stadium and Shuttle Bus tickets are available but must be pre-booked.
Get the full travel information here.
See Arctic Monkeys setlist at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on 10th May for an idea of what they'll play:
Encore:
19. I Wanna Be Yours
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys - The Car: Track By Track