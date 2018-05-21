Arctic Monkeys Just Smashed Liam Gallagher’s Record

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino silver vinyl. Picture: ArcticMonkeys.com

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has become the fastest selling vinyl LP in the past 25 years, beating the former Oasis frontman.

The new Arctic Monkeys album went to Number 1 in the UK charts this weekend - making it a full house for the band. All six of their studio albums have hit the top spot.

But that’s not the only remarkable thing about the sales of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino - the record is officially the fastest-selling vinyl album of the past 25 years.

According to the Official Charts Company, Alex Turner and co’s latest outing sold 24,5000 copies on vinyl last week, beating Liam Gallagher’s As You Were, which shifted 16,000 on its release in October 2017.

Alongside the regular black vinyl pressing, fans could also snap up gold, silver and even clear vinyl editions, with the gold copy only being available at the band’s pop-up shop in Sheffield.

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

Alex Turner told Radio X that the album’s long title was based on conversations about the conspiracy theory saying the moon landings of 1069 being faked. He explained to John Kennedy: "I’ve got some cups that are Apollo mission cups and the word tranquility is in reference to the site of the first moon landing, folks. There’s a picture of the eagle and I think it says tranquility base. I think that’s where that comes from. "

“When it comes to giving the record its title, I’ve never found its like something you want to convey and you might have this title that does that perfectly, but then something comes along like Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino that just fits the bill better than the other thing could.”

Turner took John Kennedy through the whole of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino - you can see the highlights here.

See Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Thursday 7 June - Royal Albert Hall, London - only available via ballot Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.