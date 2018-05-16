Alex Turner On Why Arctic Monkeys' New Album Is So Different

Alex Turner and Radio X's John Kennedy. Picture: Will Ireland/Radio X

The frontman spoke to John Kennedy about the change from AM to their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino LP.

Alex Turner thinks Arctic Monkeys' new album is so different to 2013' AM because he's "letting in" more of his cultural interests.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was released on Friday (11 May), providing mixed reactions from some fans over its change of musical direction.

But, speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy in a track-by-track playback of the new record, which airs this Thursday 17 May, the frontman suggests the change has a lot to do with what he consumes in his down time.

When asked if the new album's sound was due to all of the literary influences he'd gained, the rocker responded: “I think it has a lot to do with that. There’s probably a list of reasons why it’s different to AM, but that’s certainly one of them."

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images

The Four Out of Five singer added: "I think in the past, what I was reading and watching didn’t come into the music as much as it has now. I didn’t think I was letting it in.

"I think I thought while I knew it would inform my style as a writer, it always seemed like where I would get away from songwriting, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore”.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have just announced a fresh date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Alex Turner and co will play the iconic venue on 7 June 2018 for the gig, which will be in association with War Child UK.

See their post below:

Tickets are available by applying to be in a ballot, which opens on Wednesday 16 May at 10am and closes on Sunday 20 May at 8pm.

Full information on how to get tickets is on their official website.

See Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Thursday 7 June - Royal Albert Hall, London - ON SALE via ballot

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.

