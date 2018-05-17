Alex Turner: Arctic Monkeys New Album Is Like Debut

Alex Turner live, May 2018. Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Find out how the frontman believes Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is linked to Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

Arctic Monkeys' new album is their most polarising studio effort so far, with some fans seeing it as far cry from their Sheffield roots.

However, speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy in last night's X-Posure Playback special, frontman Alex Turner has explained why their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album is actually more connected to their Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not debut than people may first think.

Speaking about their new album's opening track, Star Treatment, which begins with the lyrics "I just wanted to be one of The Strokes," he said: "There’s something about how blunt it is, that almost caused me to dare myself to leave it in.

"It reminds me of the way I would have written the lyrics on that first record of ours as well.

"There’s something about this record and that first one… There’s a similarity to them and I couldn’t draw as strong a similarity to any [album] in between. I can’t quite put me finger on what it is. Maybe it’s in that line and how direct it is.”

Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not. Picture: Artwork

Despite drawing upon the similarities between the two records, the Four Out of Five rocker is happy to admit the album sticks out because of its influences.

Asked if the new album's sound was due to all of the literary influences he'd gained, he told John Kennedy: “I think it has a lot to do with that. There’s probably a list of reasons why it’s different to AM, but that’s certainly one of them."

The Four Out of Five singer added: "I think in the past, what I was reading and watching didn’t come into the music as much as it has now. I didn’t think I was letting it in.

"I think I thought while I knew it would inform my style as a writer, it always seemed like where I would get away from songwriting, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore”.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have announced a fresh date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Alex Turner and co will play the iconic venue on 7 June 2018 for the gig, which will be in aid of War Child UK.

See their post below:

Tickets are available by applying to be in a ballot, which opens on Wednesday 16 May at 10am and closes on Sunday 20 May at 8pm.

Full information on how to get tickets is on their official website.

See Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Thursday 7 June - Royal Albert Hall, London - ON SALE via ballot

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.