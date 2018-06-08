WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Play First UK Gig In Four Years At Royal Albert Hall

Get the setlist from their London show, and see the live debut of Star Treatment and the first outing of From the Ritz to the Rubble since 2011.

Arctic Monkeys played London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday (7 June), marking their first on-stage performance in four years.

Taking to the stage at the historic building, the Sheffield rockers played a 20-track setlist, which included a career-spanning set and tracks from their new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album.

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner at the Royal Albet Hall, London. Picture: © Tom Rose / Famous Pictures

Alex Turner and co surprised their fans at least twice on during the show, which was in aid of War Child UK, playing their From the Ritz to the Rubble track for the first time in seven years.

Watch a clip of the performance above, in a video shared by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

After previously debuting several of the tracks from their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, the four-piece went on to give the record's opening track Star Treatment it's live debut.

See them perform the track below, also courtesy of Arctic Monkeys Japan:

LIVE DEBUT! // Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment live @ Royal Albert Hall / London https://t.co/4MNoB4H6NA — Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) June 7, 2018

Never one to dissappoint, the band played I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor just before returning for their three-track encore.

Watch them play their classic anthem here in a video shared by Radio X's Dan O'Connell:

See Arctic Monkeys' Royal Albert Hall setlist:

1. Four Out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me a Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks(Extended intro)

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery)

14. From the Ritz to the Rubble (First time live since 2011)

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

18. Star Treatment (Live debut)

19. The View From the Afternoon

20. R U Mine?