Communion Presents - Show 25

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
This week's show features Southern Californian rockers Guards and music from Sigur Ros, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros plus a great new artist, Justin Tebbutt.
Communion Presents (June 30 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
10am - 1pm
