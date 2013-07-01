Communion Presents - Show 25

This week's show features Southern Californian rockers Guards and music from Sigur Ros, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros plus a great new artist, Justin Tebbutt.

 

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

