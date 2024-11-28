Ricky Gervais adds more dates to his Mortality tour: how to buy tickets

Ricky Gervais has returned with a new show, Mortality. Picture: Ray Burmiston

The comedian has announced additional dates for his 2025 UK tour, including shows at London's Palladium and OVO Arena Wembley. Find out more here.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the Netflix hit After Life, Ricky Gervais has a brand new live show: Mortality.

It follows his previous Netflix stand-up specials Humanity, Supernature and 2023's Armageddon, which has been named the highest grossing comedy gig of all time.

Gervais says of the new show: “We’re all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th November via Ticketmaster and Live Nation

Ricky Gervais has added more London dates to his Mortality tour for 2025. Picture: Press

Ricky Gervais: Mortality UK tour dates

2024

5th December Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

13th December M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (SOLD OUT)

2025

7th January Utilita Arena, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

8th January Utilita Arena, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

14th January Regent Theatre, Ipswich (SOLD OUT)

15th January Regent Theatre, Ipswich (SOLD OUT)

20th January O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)

21st January O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)

28th January Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

29th January Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)



9th October Palladium, London

10th October Palladium, London

11th October Palladium, London

16th October Palladium, London

17th October Palladium, London

18th October Palladium, London

31st October OVO Arena Wembley, London

Buy tickets from Ticketmaster here

As Gervais has done with his previous tours, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity - £1.91 million was donated to worldwide animal charities at the end of his Armageddon tour in 2023.