Ricky Gervais adds more dates to his Mortality tour: how to buy tickets
28 November 2024, 06:00
The comedian has announced additional dates for his 2025 UK tour, including shows at London's Palladium and OVO Arena Wembley. Find out more here.
The creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the Netflix hit After Life, Ricky Gervais has a brand new live show: Mortality.
It follows his previous Netflix stand-up specials Humanity, Supernature and 2023's Armageddon, which has been named the highest grossing comedy gig of all time.
Gervais says of the new show: “We’re all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on.”
The comedian has announced additional dates for his 2025 UK tour, including a string of shows at London's Palladium and OVO Arena Wembley.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th November via Ticketmaster and Live Nation
Ricky Gervais: Mortality UK tour dates
2024
- 5th December Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)
- 13th December M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (SOLD OUT)
2025
- 7th January Utilita Arena, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)
- 8th January Utilita Arena, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)
- 14th January Regent Theatre, Ipswich (SOLD OUT)
- 15th January Regent Theatre, Ipswich (SOLD OUT)
- 20th January O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)
- 21st January O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)
- 28th January Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)
- 29th January Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)
- 9th October Palladium, London
- 10th October Palladium, London
- 11th October Palladium, London
- 16th October Palladium, London
- 17th October Palladium, London
- 18th October Palladium, London
- 31st October OVO Arena Wembley, London
Buy tickets from Ticketmaster here
As Gervais has done with his previous tours, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity - £1.91 million was donated to worldwide animal charities at the end of his Armageddon tour in 2023.