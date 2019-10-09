Zombieland: Double Tap - Who's in the cast with Woody Harrelson & Jessie Eisenberg and when is it released?

Find out everything there is to know about the sequel to the Zombie movie, including its cast, plot, release date and rating certificate.

After a 10 year wait, the second helping of Zombieland is on its way, and it looks as hilarious as ever.

Zombieland: Double Tap sees the return of some familiar faces including Woody Harrelson and Jessie Eisenberg reprising their roles in the second of the Zombieland series.

Watch the latest trailer for the film above, and find out more about the film- including its cast, plot, rating and release date.

When is Zombieland: Double Tap released?

Zombieland 2 is released on Friday 18 October 2019.

Who stars in Zombieland: Double Tap?

The film sees the return of main castmembers Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, Jessie Eisenberg as Columbus, emma Stone as Wichita and Abigail Breslin as Little Rock.

What's the plot?

The cast return for another end-of-the world-esque apocalyptic zombie romp with plenty of laughs in-between.

The synopsis according to iMDb reads: "Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family."

What is it rated?

Zombieland: Doubletap has been given a 15 certificate.