Will Smith posts apology video addressing Chris Rock Oscars slap

The actor has shared a video apologising and answering questions following the events which saw him slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith has shared a video discussing the moment where he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The King Richard star went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday 27th March 2022 after he the actor and comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Now, four months on, the actor - who went on to pick up the award for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father - has released a video apologising to various parties for the moment and going on to answer some key questions surrounding the event.

At the start of the video, text pops up with the words: "It's been a minute... Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work...

"You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

The five minute video sees him apologise to Chris Rock again and also reveal the star isn't ready to speak with him yet.

Watch his video in full here:

Will Smith shares apology video for Chris Rock Oscars slap and answers questions. Picture: 1. YouTube/Will Smith 2. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Getty 3. Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Answering several questions, including why he didn't apologise to Rock straight away, he said: “I was fogged out by that point," adding: "It’s all fuzzy".

Will Smith also apologised to Rock's mother and father.

"My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk," he said. "I want to apologise to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment I just didn’t realise – and I wasn’t thinking – but how many people got hurt in that moment.”

He added: "Tony Rock was my man and this is probably irreparable."

Will Smith previously released a statement two days after the event, which read: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.



"I am a work in progress."

