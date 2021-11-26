Why is Motsi Mabuse not on Strictly this week?

Motsi Mabuse will not be on Strictly Come Dancing this week. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Strictly judge is being replaced on the panel by Cynthia Erivo this week, but why wasn't she able to appear on the show if she was vaccinated?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse will not be able to appear on the show this weekend due to COVID-19 rules.

The much-loved celebrity judge - who is also the sister of Strictly professional Oti Mabuse - announced she wouldn't be able to appear on the celeb dancing competition this week.

The former professional dancer has had both of her COVID vaccinations and a booster jab, so why can't Motsi appear on Strictly this week and who is replacing her?

Find out the answer to this and much more below.

Why is Motsi not on Strictly this week?

Motsi Mabuse was not able to appear on the Strictly judging panel this weekend because she had been alerted by NHS for being in contact with someone who had contracted COVID-19. Although the most recent UK rules state that you do not have to self isolate if you have been double vaccinated, Motsi's vaccinations and booster were from the EU and are not recognised by the UK.

Taking to Instagram, the German-based star wrote: "I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly. Yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive.

"Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the 'close contact' rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance."So I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November to the UK.

"Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy. I am with my family - that's what matters."I wish everyone good luck. Sending my love. Keep dancing. Until then, lots of love and stay safe."

A statement from Strictly Come Dancing read: "We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' this weekend. We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend."

Will Motsi be back on Strictly next week?

All being well, and providing she doesn't contract the virus herself, Motsi should be back on Strictly for Saturday 4th December.

Who has replaced Motsi on Strictly?

This week will see Motsi Mabuse replaced by British actress Cynthia Erivo.

Who is Cynthia Erivo?

Cynthia Erivo is a British actress from Stockwel in South London.

How old is Cynthia Erivo?

Born on 8 January 1987 at the time of writing this article, Erivo is 34 years old.

What has Cynthia Erivo been in?

Cynthia Erivo is best known for her roles in Genius: Aretha, Harriet, in Widows, The Tunnel, The Outside and more. On stage she has starred in Sister Act, Lift, The Color Purple, I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical and more.