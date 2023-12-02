When is Elf on TV at Christmas 2023?

2 December 2023, 09:00

Elf (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Christmas Movie HD

20 years after the movie first appeared, where can you watch Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf this festive season?

Christmas is round the corner, so it’s time to start watching those classic Christmas movies to get you in the festive mood.

One of the new traditions is to put some time aside to watch the 2003 Will Ferrell classic Elf.

Ever since the year 2016, when the family comedy DIDN’T get an airing on terrestrial TV, fans of the movie have been concerned that the seasonal favourite wasn’t going to be shown on “proper” telly. And it seems like 2023 will be another of the "fallow" years for the Christmas comedy on terrestrial.

But there are other options to download or stream the Will Ferrell favourite:

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel star in the festive favourite
Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel star in the festive favourite. Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

Is Elf on TV this Christmas?

Elf isn't scheduled for any terrestrial TV showings in 2023, unfortunately as the film will exclusively air on Sky.

The classic comedy is will come to Sky Cinema on demand throughout December.

The 2003 comedy has become a tradition at Christmas
The 2003 comedy has become a tradition at Christmas. Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo
"Santaaaaaa!" Buddy gets excited in the Christmas favourite
"Santaaaaaa!" Buddy gets excited in the Christmas favourite. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Can I watch Elf on Netfilx?

Unfortunately, Netflix isn't currently streaming the movie.

Elf tells the story of Buddy, the oversized elf who is sent from the North Pole to modern day America to find his true identity as a human.

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, the girl who befriends Buddy and movie legend James Caan as Walter, his biological father who doesn't get into the spirit of Christmas until his son shows him the error of his ways.

So fix yourself a disgusting Buddy breakfast (like THIS guy) and get ready for one of the Christmas highlights of the year,

Guy Eats 'Buddy The Elf' Breakfast Meal

