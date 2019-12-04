What time does the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special start on TV?

The BBC Christmas Day schedule has been released, revealing the start time of one-off show for the much-loved series.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is one of the most eagerly-awaited TV events of the year.

While its air date of Christmas Day - 25 December 2019 was never in doubt, the start time for the much-loved sitcom was yet to be confirmed.

Now, according to the BBC Christmas Day schedule which was released this week, the Gavin & Stacey festive special will air on BBC One from 8.30pm, sandwiched between Call The Midwife at 7pm and EastEnders at 9.30pm.

READ MORE: Could Gavin and Stacey return for a full series after the Christmas special?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Tom Jackson/Press Association Images

READ MORE: James Corden & Ruth Jones: Gavin and Stacey Christmas special wasn’t "good enough” at first

Meanwhile, the official trailer for the festive show was released earlier this week.

This latest clip kicks off with James Corden, who plays the much-loved Smithy, asking Gavin (Mathew Horne) if he can "step in" his house.

Before long Smithy, leaps into Elton John's festive 1973 classic Step Into Christmas with Gavin's dad Pam (Alison Steadman) and Mick (Larry Lamb) joining in.

Soon enough, we skip to Wales to join Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon), Stacey (Joanna Page), her mum Gwen (Melanie Walters) Nessa (Ruth Jones) and more.

There's also a glance at supporting characters Pete (Adrian Scarborough) and Dawn (Julia Davies), plus Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri).



READ MORE: Larry Lamb on Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: People are not going to be disappointed

READ MORE: Larry Lamb on Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: People are not going to be disappointed

Meanwhile, Ruth Jones has discussed the possibility of Gavin & Stacey returning for a full series after 10 years.

According to the Radio Times, speaking at a recent screening of the upcoming special, co-creator Ruth Jones mused: "I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?"

However, the writer - who also stars as Nessa in the much-loved series - maintained there was nothing in the works, not even ideas scribbled on "Post-it notes".

“Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan,” she told the crowd.

“There have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode.”

READ MORE: Gavin & Stacey: Was there a feud between James Corden & Mathew Horne?