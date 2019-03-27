WATCH: When Quentin Tarantino dad-danced on the set of Pulp Fiction

27 March 2019, 15:12 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 15:17

John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance in Pulp Fiction (1994)
John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance in Pulp Fiction (1994). Picture: Moviestore/Shutterstock

See the director show off his cringe dancing skills during that famous Jack Rabbit Slim's scene.

27 March sees Quentin Tarantino celebrate his birthday, so to mark the occasion, we're looking back at footage of the Pulp Fiction director dancing behind the scenes of his iconic film.

Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega's epic twist at Jack Rabbit Slim's goes down as one of the coolest dance scenes in film history, but what if behind the camera there was guy putting off Uma Thurman and John Travolta by showing off his greatest dad dance moves?

This behind the scenes video sees QT doing just that. Watch him dancing to Chuck Berry's You Never Can Tell below:  

Tarantino's latest movie is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a black comedy that stars Brad Pitt, Margo Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo and Brad play an actor and his stunt double in the late 60s, with Robbie playing the ill-fated starlet Sharon Tate, who was later murdered by Charles Manson’s gang.

