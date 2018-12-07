WATCH: The trailer to the new Avengers movie

The first trailer and the full title to the fourth Avengers movie are revealed.

Marvel studios have dropped the trailer to the fourth Avengers movie - and revealed the titled.

The sequel to Infinity War, the new instalment will becalled Avengers: Endgame, and will be released in the UK on 26 April 2019, following the premiere of the Captain Marvel movie.

Starring in the new episode will be Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

Avengers co-creator and Marvel legend Stan Lee is reported to have a posthumous cameo in the film - he died in November 2018, aged 95.