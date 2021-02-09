Watch Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum cover The Everly Brothers

9 February 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 13:50

See the Jurassic World: Dominion co-stars take on the duo's 1957 hit in a rendition which was shared to Instagram.

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have been making sweet music together from the set of the new Jurassic World movie.

The pals, who starred in the original 1993 film, are set to return to the franchise as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm and have shared a fresh clip of themselves performing a duet.

This time in a post dubbed The Lost Goldblum Tapes #3, the stars have taken on The Everly Brothers' hit Bye Bye Love, which sees Neill on his ukulele as Goldblum tinkles on the piano.

Watch a snippet of their performance above.

The video, which was shared on Sam Neill's official Instagram, was captioned: "The Lost Goldblum Tapes #3
"In which the brilliant #everlybrothers get a thoroughly undeserved shredding. Oh dear."

See their full performance here:

Neill is known for spreading the love on Instagram with his amazing covers, taking on everything from Meghan Trainor to Radiohead.

Watch his rendition of Creep here:

Jurassic World: Dominion will also see the return of original castmate Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill recently teased the film was the "best yet" in the franchise.

Taking to Twitter he gushed about the film, which also stars Bryce Howard and Chris Pratt,he wrote: "See the Jurassic World: Dominion co-stars take on the duo's 1957 hit in a rendition which was shared to Instagram."

The 73-year-old actor added: "I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set for release on 10 June 2022.

