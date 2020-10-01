WATCH: See Sacha Baron Cohen in the official Borat 2 trailer

Sacha Baron Cohen in the Borat 2 trailer. Picture: Press/Amazon Prime

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is set for release on Amazon Prime Video in October.

The official trailer for Borat 2 has been released.

It was recently announced that Sacha Baron Cohen had secretly reprised his role as the titular character and shot the film this year.

The film is hilariously titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan and sees the journalist follow the US presidential election.

It's also current enough to include references to COVID-19, with the trailer slogan reading: "Wear Mask. Save Live."

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer sees Baron Cohen taking to the streets in a bid to blend in among unsuspecting members of the public, but of course, with Borat being a genuine celebrity these days, it's easier said than done.

Cohen has written his screenplay alongside the likes of Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October 2020.

