WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix uses BAFTAs acceptance speech to criticise "systemic racism" in film industry
3 February 2020, 11:15 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 11:17
The Joker star won the Leading Actor gong, and used his acceptance speech to talk about "systemic racism" in the film industry.
Joaquin Phoenix took home the BAFTA for Leading Actor on Sunday (2 February), and used it as an opportunity to criticise the lack of diversity in the awards' nominations.
The Hollywood actor - who took home the top prize for his role in JOKER - beat the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story) to take home the prestigious prize.
Speaking to the crowds at the ceremony, which took place at London's Royal Albert Hall, Phoenix said: "I feel very honoured and privileged to be here tonight. BAFTAs have always been very supportive of my career and I'm deeply appreciative."
Watch a clip of his acceptance speech above.
He added: "But I have to say that I also feel conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors who are deserving don't have that same privilege.
"I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you're not welcome here. I think that's the message that we're sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from.
"I don't think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment - although that's what we give ourselves every year. People just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work.
The Walk The Line actor added: "This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I'm ashamed to say that I'm part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I was on are inclusive.
"But I think it's more than just having sets that are multi-cultural. We have to do really the hard work to truly understand systemic racism.
"I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that's on us."
Watch his full speech here:
Joaquin Phoenix accepts his Leading Actor award for his performance in @jokermovie #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1nK49CjrJo— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020
Elsewhere, 1917 was the big winner of the night. With the WWI film picking up the gong for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Director (Sam Mendes), Production Design, Sound and Special Visual Effects.
Renee Zellweger took home the award for Leading Actress award for her role in Judy, while Brad Pitt took home the Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Pitt used his acceptance speech - which was read by Margot Robbie - as an opportunity to crack a joke about Britain being single.
Watch it here:
See the full list of winners at the 2020 BAFTAs:
BEST FILM
1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
LEADING ACTRESS
RENÉE ZELLWEGER – Judy
LEADING ACTOR
JOAQUIN PHOENIX – Joker
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
LAURA DERN – Marriage Story
SUPPORTING ACTOR
BRAD PITT – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
PARASITE – Bong Joon-ho
DOCUMENTARY
FOR SAMA – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
ANIMATED FILM
KLAUS – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
DIRECTOR
1917 – Sam Mendes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
PARASITE – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
JOJO RABBIT – Taika Waititi
ORIGINAL SCORE
JOKER – Hildur Guđnadóttir – WINNER
CASTING
JOKER – Shayna Markowitz
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 – Roger Deakins
EDITING
LE MANS ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
COSTUME DESIGN
LITTLE WOMEN – Jacqueline Durran
MAKE UP & HAIR
BOMBSHELL – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
SOUND
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy –
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC. – Maryam Mohajer
BRITISH SHORT FILM
LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
MICHEAL WARD