VIDEO: Stranger Things reveals Hopper is alive as David Harbour returns in season 4 trailer

14 February 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 16:59

The latest Stranger Things teaser sees David Harbour return as hit show confirms Hopper is alive.

Netflix has released a teaser for Stranger Things season four, and it contains a HUGE spoiler.

Season 3 of the hit teen sci-fi series was only released last 4 July (coinciding with American Independence Day), but the streaming platform has already been dropping cryptic clues on its follow-up.

Now, we've got a new clip, which quite clearly shows that Detective Hopper is alive and (sort of) well.

Watch the new teaser for Stranger Things season 4 above.

David Harbour returns as David Harbour in Stranger Things season 4 trailer
David Harbour returns as David Harbour in Stranger Things season 4 trailer. Picture: Netflix

The clip, which is entitled From Russia With Love, hints that the officer has been banished to the country for some menial work.

David Harbour, also comes back with a fresh new look, sporting a shaved head for the role.

Who is the American at the end of Stranger Things 3? Fans convinced Hopper is still alive

Stranger Things season 4: trailers, cast, release date & more

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Sam Fender and Elton John

"He just came up out of nowhere": Sam Fender reveals how Elton John duet came about

Sam Fender

Billie Eilish releases her No Time To Die 007 theme

WATCH: Billie Eilish releases No Time To Die official Bond theme song

Music News

Daniel Craig in Quantum Of Solace

10 rejected James Bond themes

Features

Slowthai and Katherine Ryan attend NME Awards 2020 - Inside Ceremony

Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for "shameful actions" at NME awards, comedian responds

Music News

Nick Mohammed, David Schwimmer and Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Chris Moyles HAD to ask David Schwimmer that reunion question

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Billie Eilish at the Oscars Vanity Fair party

Billie Eilish 2020 UK gigs, dates, support, setlist & more

Music News

Alex James, the indie king of the cheese - but what's his brand of fermented curd called?

QUIZ: Is this a band or a cheese?

Quizzes

Kissing couple

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Features

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi

TRNSMT Festival announce more huge acts for 2020

TRNSMT Festival 2020

Peter Hook onstage with Joy Division, 29 February 1980

Peter Hook on the first time Joy Division played Transmission

Joy Division

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

WATCH: Why Read My Mind is Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers song...

The Killers