VIDEO: Stranger Things reveals Hopper is alive as David Harbour returns in season 4 trailer
14 February 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 16:59
The latest Stranger Things teaser sees David Harbour return as hit show confirms Hopper is alive.
Netflix has released a teaser for Stranger Things season four, and it contains a HUGE spoiler.
Season 3 of the hit teen sci-fi series was only released last 4 July (coinciding with American Independence Day), but the streaming platform has already been dropping cryptic clues on its follow-up.
Now, we've got a new clip, which quite clearly shows that Detective Hopper is alive and (sort of) well.
Watch the new teaser for Stranger Things season 4 above.
The clip, which is entitled From Russia With Love, hints that the officer has been banished to the country for some menial work.
David Harbour, also comes back with a fresh new look, sporting a shaved head for the role.
