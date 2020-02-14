VIDEO: Stranger Things reveals Hopper is alive as David Harbour returns in season 4 trailer

The latest Stranger Things teaser sees David Harbour return as hit show confirms Hopper is alive.

Netflix has released a teaser for Stranger Things season four, and it contains a HUGE spoiler.

Season 3 of the hit teen sci-fi series was only released last 4 July (coinciding with American Independence Day), but the streaming platform has already been dropping cryptic clues on its follow-up.

Now, we've got a new clip, which quite clearly shows that Detective Hopper is alive and (sort of) well.

David Harbour returns as David Harbour in Stranger Things season 4 trailer. Picture: Netflix

The clip, which is entitled From Russia With Love, hints that the officer has been banished to the country for some menial work.

David Harbour, also comes back with a fresh new look, sporting a shaved head for the role.

