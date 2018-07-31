VIDEO: Tom Hardy Faces Off Against Riz Ahmed In New Venom Trailer

The latest teaser has been released for the Marvel anti-hero film, which sees the symbiote Riot unveiled.

A new teaser trailer for Venom has arrived, giving us another look at Tom Hardy's terrifying transformation.

The upcoming Marvel movie sees him in the guise of freelance reporter Eddie Brock, who accidentally becomes infected by an alien life form to become the Spider Man-universe villain.

This latest clip takes us closer to the film's other characters, Dr. Carlton Drake and Anne Weying, who are played by Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams.

We also get to see Ahmed's symbiote Riot for the first time and witness Hardy display more of his character's personality... which is pretty hilarious.

Watch the latest trailer above.

Sony released a trailer for the film earlier this year, seeing his gruesome transformation into the symbiote for the first time.

Watch it here:

Venom is set for release on 5 October 2018.