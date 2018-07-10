VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Dick Cheney In Who Is America? Teaser

The Borat star has shared a new snippet of his upcoming series, which sees him punk the former Vice President of The United States.

Sacha Baron Cohen has shared a new teaser trailer, which sees him convince the 46th Vice President Dick Cheney to sign a waterboard kit.

Watch it above.

The new clip, which was released by the Borat and Ali G star, begins with the titles: "Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover filming a new show for a year..."

After several images flash onto the screen, Baron Cohen's can then be heard saying in a fake accent: "Dick Cheney, is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?"

The video then sees the politician and businessman doing just that, saying: "That's a first. That's the first time I've signed a waterboard."

A trailer shared by Showtime also confirms that we'll be seeing Sacha Baron Cohen as "we've never seen him before" in upcoming series Who Is America?

A similar trailer, which was shared by Showtime on YouTube, is captioned: "You know Ali G, Bruno, and Borat, but this summer Sacha Baron Cohen returns in a new series as you've never, ever seen him before. Who Is America? Series premiere Sunday, July 15 at 10pm ET/PT only on SHOWTIME."

Watch it here:

This latest clip comes after the British actor, writer and comedian appeared to tease a new Trump-based project last week.

Watch the teaser video here:

The 36-second clip sees the US President slam the comedian, saying: This third rate character named Sacha Baron Cohen. I only wish that he would have been punched in the face so many times right now he'd be in the hospital."

He continues: "Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school. Learn about being funny. You don't know [shit]".

The titles then read: “Sacha graduates… soon" followed by the Trump University crest, which closes the video.

Re-live the first time he came face to face with the property mogul as his Ali G character:

