VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Teases New Trump Project

The British actor and comedian celebrated America's Independence Day by teasing his "Trump University." clip.

Sacha Baron Cohen looks set to tackle Donald Trump and his infamous university as part of an upcoming project.

The British actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer - who's known for his infamous Ali G, Brüno and Borat characters - took the opportunity to share a clip on America's Independence Day (4 July).

Watch the teaser video above.

The 36-second clip sees the US President slam the comedian, saying: This third rate character named Sacha Baron Cohen. I only wish that he would have been punched in the face so many times right now he'd be in the hospital."

He continues: "Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school. Learn about being funny. You don't know [shit]".

The titles then read: “Sacha graduates… soon" followed by the Trump University crest, which closes the video.

It's not clear what form Sacha Baron Cohen's new project will take, but since he's been known to dupe unwitting members of society with his previous characters, it wouldn't be a stretch to think he'd managed to infiltrate the world of Trump once again.

Re-live the first time he came face to face with the property mogul as his Ali G character: