VIDEO: See Karl Pilkington In Sick Of It Trailer

Watch the teaser for the Idiot Abroad star's upcoming Sky 1 sitcom, where he stars alongside himself.

The first look at Karl Pilkington’s new sitcom is here and it sees him not only play one fictionalised version of himself, but also the voice in his head.

Sick of It will see him play the lead role of a middle-aged man who's been ditched by his girlfriend and forced to live with his elderly Aunt.

Luckily it won't be too confusing for fans of The Moaning Of Life star, since his character is called 'Karl'.

As the Radio Times reports, Pilkington previously said of the new series: “For most people the inner self is there to help make decisions, but mine mainly confuses me and pushes me in the wrong direction.

"I’d say that doing this series was inner self’s idea. I’ve only just realised that I’m playing myself twice but only being paid once. Like I say, my inner self doesn’t really look out for me.”

