US Office actor "changes his name" to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson

Rainn Wilson has used an online name generator to draw attention to the climate change crisis. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The star, who played Dwight Schrute in the American version of the series, is aiming to raise awareness of climate change.

Actor Rainn Wilson has "changed his name" to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.

The 56-year-old actor - who played Dwight Schrute in the US version of The Office - has changed his moniker on social media as part of his role as an Arctic Basecamp board member in a bid to raise awareness about the risks of the melting Arctic.

As world leaders are arriving at COP27 in Egypt to discuss the crisis, Wilson said: "With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I've changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson." He used an "Arctic Risk Name" generator to come up with the new moniker.

He went on: "This is not a joke, I'm as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe."

"I'm hoping this name change brings attention to this growing... er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action.

"The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can't seem to make a name for itself, so it's up to us to make a name for it."

Wilson urged his fans to follow his example, and asked them to use the generator "create a name that will bring attention to this problem".

Rainn Wilson as Dwight in season 1 of the American version of The Office (2005). Picture: PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

He explained: "Then - and this is the important part - change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name.

"And if enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution."

Professor Gail Whiteman - founder of Arctic Basecamp and Professor of Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School - backed the actor's call for people to do their bit.

She said: "As world leaders and climate experts arrive at COP27, we need to highlight that what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic.

"I am so grateful to Arctic Basecamp's long time supporter, who has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, to help us warn people about global climate impacts due to the melting Arctic.

"The Arctic is warming up to four times faster than the global average, and rapid Arctic warming exacerbates catastrophic and costly global risks including extreme weather events, threats to food and water security, sea level rise and supply chain disruption around the world."

The Arctic Risk Name Generator is available at ArcticRiskName.org.