TRAILER: The Festival Film Will Cure Your Glasto Blues

The comedy, which comes from the creators of the Inbetweeners and stars Joe Thomas, is released this August.

Inbetweeners fans who are down about Glastonbury's fallow year in 2018 might have just found the perfect remedy.

The Festival is a new comedy from the makers of The Inbetweeners, which promises to be hilarious, cringe-worthy and bang in time for the festival season.

Watch its trailer above.

The movie, which stars Joe Thomas (Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat), Hammed Aminashaun (C4's Flowers, Black Mirror), Claudia O'Doherty (Love, Trainwreck), Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, Moana) and Hannah Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Hour), follows a group of friends as they try to survive a three day music event that looks and sounds A LOT like Glastonbury.

Joe Thomas in The Festival film trailer. Picture: EFD Films

The film's synopsis reads: "When Nick's (Joe Thomas) girlfriend dumps him at graduation, he has a colossal meltdown in front of the entire university. He's convinced his life is over, but his best mate Shane (Hammed Animashaun) has the perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival. With the help of "festival aficionado" and certified oddball Amy (Emmy Award nominee Claudia O’Doherty),

"Shane tries to get Nick to embrace the music, the mayhem and the mud. From the creators of THE INBETWEENERS comes THE FESTIVAL, a comedy about friendship, growing up, and going mad in a field."

The Festival will be released nationwide on 17 August 2018.