Steve Coogan says The Trip is to come to an end

5 February 2020, 12:39

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan
Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The latest series of his comedy with Rob Brydon will be the last.

Steve Coogan has confirmed The Trip To Greece will be the last series of the show.

The Alan Patridge star teamed up with fellow comedian Rob Brydon for the fourth time - after previous jaunts around the north of England, Italy, and Spain - for the upcoming six-episode series. However, the pair are keen to "jump before [they're] pushed" and have called time on the show.

Coogan and Brydon, plus director Michael Winterbottom agreed at a screening of the show in London on Tuesday (4 February) that The Trip to Greece will be the "fourth and last" instalment.

The new series - which will air on Sky One from 3 March - was filmed last June and sees the pair take in the sights and culinary delights of Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Plyos.

Coogan explained: "I was going to say quit while you're ahead but if that was the case we would have quit with [series] three.

"But quit while you're not far behind. Jump before you're pushed. We made a joke about being repetitive in this one but I think making jokes about being repetitive about being repetitive gets a bit thin.

"I'm sure Rob's still got a few years left in him so we'll see a few interesting things. I'll still work with Michael and I'll still go for lunch with Rob."

